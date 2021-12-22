The Global PET Sheet Extrusion Line Size is Estimated to be USD 594.3 Million in 2026

PET Sheet Extrusion Line is suitable for producing PET sheet. It extrudes granule to sheet which is used for producing different kind of plastic cups, food containers, trays, lids, etc.

The global PET Sheet Extrusion Line size is estimated to be USD 594.3 million in 2026 from USD 503.9 million in 2020. And the global PET Sheet Extrusion Line market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% for 2021to 2026.

The market for PET sheet extrusion line is fragmented with players such as Erema, AMUT Group, Welex , CHAMPION Plastic Machinery, KUHNE Group, SML, Jwell Machinery, Meaf Machines, Bandera, Gneuss, Breyer GmbH, and so on.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.

