The Global Total Station Size is Estimated to be USD 938.3 Million in 2026

A total station or total station theodolite (TST) is an electronic/optical instrument used in modern surveying, building construction, etc. The total station is an electronic theodolite (transit) integrated with an electronic distance meter (EDM) to read slope distances from the instrument to a particular point. It is used to measuring distances, heights and angles to provide accurate position data.

The global Total Station size is estimated to be 938.3 million in 2026 from USD 816.4 million in 2020. And the global Total Station market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% for the 2021 to 2026.

This market has witnessed significant growth owing to increased usage in construction industry. Increased investment in Total Station by leading players is expected to favourably impact market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, Reflectorless Total Station segment is projected to account for the largest consumption volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 45% share in 2020 in terms of consumption volume.

In the applications, Construction segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 68% in 2020, Heavy/Precious Industrial segment held 23% of the market share.

The consumption of Total Station is related to downstream industries and the global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years because of COVID-2019, the growth rate of Total Station industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Total Station is still promising.

