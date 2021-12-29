For 2021 to 2026,the Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.18%

In silicon solar cells, forming good ohmic contact between the emitter and the metal with minimum contact resistance is critical to achieve peak electrical performance. Silver paste is commonly used to form contact. Factors related to paste chemistry, process conditions and the solar cell wafers influence the contact quality.

By the most conservative estimates of global PV Metallization Silver Paste market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 40.71% in 2021, from US$ 2.17 billion in 2020. Over the next five years the PV Metallization Silver Paste market will register a 8.18% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4.52 billion by 2026.

As for global PV metallization silver paste market, there are several key players, like Heraeus, Dupont, Giga Solar, etc. For high-end products, this industry has certain thresholds, and the market is mainly monopolized by some companies. The remaining companies are relatively small. PV metallization silver paste has higher requirements on technology level and processing technology. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The demand for energy continues to rise due to rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in developing countries in the world. As solar energy is one of the abundant sources of renewable energy, researchers have focused on the various ways to harness solar energy. Low cost solar technologies proved to be important to balance energy needs in a sustainable manner.

In the industrial developed countries the PV metallization silver paste industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe, USA, Korea and Taiwan. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. With the rapid development of China’s photovoltaic industry, the Chinese photovoltaic market has become the largest driving force in the global photovoltaic industry, and its market share in China’s photovoltaic market has become an important factor affecting the market position and development of Front Side Silver Paste enterprises.

