In 2026,the Global Ballistic Parachute Size is Estimated to be USD 28 Million

A ballistic parachute, ballistic reserve parachute, or emergency ballistic reserve parachute, is a parachute ejected from its casing by a small explosion, much like that used in an ejection seat.

The global Ballistic Parachute size is estimated to be USD 28 million in 2026 from USD 19 million in 2020. And the global Ballistic Parachute market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% for 2021 to 2026.

The Ballistic Parachute is classified into the Less than 10FT, 10-20FT and over 20FT according to the parachute size. Over 20FT segment dominated the market contributing about 77.49% of the total market share. Ballistic Parachute is major applied in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Light-sport Aircraft (LSA) & Ultralight Aircraft; in 2020, demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) occupied the largest market, with about 75.55% share.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in USA and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field. For manufacturers that have already entered, they need to constantly raise the technical threshold to prevent more companies from entering; by reducing costs and reducing prices, they will quickly occupy the market, develop incremental customer markets, and establish market share advantages; create a brand image and lay an advantage for entering the consumer goods market. Only in this way can they have a larger market share of capital in the fierce competition.

