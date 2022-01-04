The Global Machinable Ceramic Size is Estimated to be USD 241.9 Million in 2028

Machinable ceramic has a continuous use temperature of 800°C and a peak temperature of 1000°C. Its coefficient of thermal expansion readily matches most metals and sealing glasses. It is non-wetting, exhibits zero porosity, and unlike ductile materials, won’t deform. It is an excellent insulator at high voltages, various frequencies and high temperatures. And, when properly baked out, it won’t outgas in vacuum environments.

Machinable ceramics allow ceramic components to be made without the delay or expense of conventional ceramic manufacturing processes.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Machinable Ceramic market size is estimated to be worth US$ 153.6 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 241.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% during review period.

Applications of machinable ceramic include Aerospace Industry, Constant & Ultra-high Vacuum Environments, Medical Industry, Welding Nozzles, Semi-conductor Industry and so on. Among those applications, Semi-conductor industry accounts for the largest market share, which was about 36.75% in 2020.

Global production of machinable ceramic increased from 231 MT in 2016 to 250 MT in 2020. There is no doubt that Japan is the largest production base. As for consumption, USA is the largest consumer with about 28.97% share in 2020.

Due to its own advantages, machinable ceramic industry keeps upward tendency in the recent years, it is estimated that global machinable ceramic industry will be worthy of 241.9 million USD in 2028.

What can we bring to our customers?

＊Improve efficiency

Analysis of upstream and downstream market opportunities to help enterprises to seek a breakthrough in efficiency

＊ Market insight

Historical data and forecast data layout, grasp the market trends

＊Grasp the policy

Policies lead the development of the industry and boost the market layout of enterprises

＊ Risk aversion

SWOT analysis of competitors, cost and profit analysis and potential industry turnover analysis

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/695615/machinable-ceramic

About report customization:

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Focusing on customized research, management consulting,IPO consulting,industry chain research, data base & top industries Serviceses well.The company owns large basic databases (such as National Bureau of Statistics Datbase, Customs import and Export Database, Industry Association Database, etc.), Expert resources (including industry experts who own more than 10 years experiences on marketing or R&D in dustries of energy, automotive, chemicals, medical ICT consumer goods, etc.)

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG