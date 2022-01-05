Global Feed Processing Equipment Market Research Report 2022 | ABC Machinery,Amandus Kahl

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Feed Processing Equipment market.The report provides key statistical data on market conditions, studies the global market, major regions and major countries Feed Processing Equipment sales, sales revenue, etc., and also focuses on the analysis of the global competition of major manufacturers (brands) , Feed Processing Equipment sales, price, revenue and market share, etc.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Feed Processing Equipment market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4417.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5933.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% during review period. Poultry accounting for % of the Feed Processing Equipment global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Grinding Machine segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

By Type,it can be divided into the following:

Grinding Machine

Mixing Machine

Pelleting & Extrusion

Other Equipment

By Application,mainly including:

Poultry

Pig

Ruminant

Aqua

Others

Major market Players in the global market:

ABC Machinery

Amandus Kahl

Anderson

Andritz

Bliss

Buhler

Cimbria

Clextral

CPM

Famsun (Muyang)

HENAN RICHI MACHINERY

Idah

Jiangsu Degao Machinery

KSE

La Meccanica

Lochamp

Mabrik

Petkus

Rosal

Shanghai ZhengChang International Machinery

Skiold

Statec Binder

Stolz

Sudenga Industries

Technex

Triott Group

Triumph Engineering

Van Aarsen

Viteral

WAMGROUP

Wenger

Yemmak

Yemtar

ZhengChang

Zhengzhou Fusmar Machinery Co

The content of this report includes 12 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Feed Processing Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top players of Feed Processing Equipment, with revenue, gross margin and global market share of Feed Processing Equipment from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Feed Processing Equipment competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Feed Processing Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 11 and 12, to describe Feed Processing Equipment research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

