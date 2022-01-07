In 2028,the Global Zero-Turn Mowers Market Size is Estimated to be USD 3121.2 Million

A zero-turn riding Zero-Turn Mowers (colloquially, a z-turn) is a standard riding Zero-Turn Mowers with a turning radius that is effectively zero. Different brands and models achieve this in different ways, but hydraulic speed control of each drive wheel is the most common method. Both commercial duty and homeowner models exist, with varying engine power options, size of cutting decks, fuel type (gasoline or diesel), and prices. A z-turn mower typically drives faster and costs more than a similarly sized conventional riding mower that has steerable front wheels.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Zero-Turn Mowers market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2384.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3121.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during review period.

At present, major global companies include Husqvarna, John Deere, MTD Products Inc, Toro Company, and Excel Industries, etc. The North American market of garden tools is mainly concentrated in the US market. The United States is the world’s largest consumer of garden tools, and its consumption mainly comes from home gardening and public greening. The U.S. economy is relatively developed, the ownership rate of private gardens is relatively high, and family gardens are maintained and operated frequently, such as pruning branches and trimming lawns, and there is a strong demand for garden tools, which drives the development of the garden tool market in this region.

The increasing need to maintain government facilities, such as public parks, roadside areas, churches, and schools, makes it important to adopt garden care equipment for the maintenance of gardens. Moreover, sports fields, cricket grounds, spaces for table tennis, and golf courses require constant care, which is fulfilled with the help of these gardening tools.Growing urbanization has led to a rise in housing activity, which is expected to spur garden care products. This subsequently triggers the usage of these products as an efficient gardening tool.

Furthermore, the backyard beautification trend is on the rise, and hence, it is expected to drive the adoption of lawn care equipment. Moreover, the increasing usage for gardening is anticipated to increase the overall revenue generated from mower sales. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of landscaping services to enhance residential and commercial spaces is a key factor spurring the growth of the Zero-Turn Mowers market.

It is increasingly found that a busier lifestyle in developed regions makes it difficult for people to find the time to tend to their gardens. In such situations, robotic tools assist in the maintenance of residential gardens, which will make a strong impact on Zero-Turn Mowers market.

